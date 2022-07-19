Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,929 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 38,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 197,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 92,763 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 50,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

