Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stake Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Roche by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 504,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

Roche stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roche Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on RHHBY. UBS Group cut Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.