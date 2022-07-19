T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 366.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

