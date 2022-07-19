Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,264 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HIG opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

