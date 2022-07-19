Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $190.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

