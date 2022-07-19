Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 892.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30.

