Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

