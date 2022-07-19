iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.