Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.