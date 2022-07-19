Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

