Latitude Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.19.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

