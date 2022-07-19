Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 447,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $190.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

