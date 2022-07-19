FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 2,256 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 454.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avalara by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Avalara Price Performance

Avalara stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

