FourThought Financial LLC Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $305.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.30. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.