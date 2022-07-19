FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 57 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,564,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $305.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.09 and its 200-day moving average is $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.92.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

