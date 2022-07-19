FourThought Financial LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 652.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,220.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

ABNB stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

