FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

NYSE:ETN opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

