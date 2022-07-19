FourThought Financial LLC Sells 191 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $251.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $189.79 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.33.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

