FourThought Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,286 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,170,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $240.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.03. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

