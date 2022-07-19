FourThought Financial LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of TY opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $35.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
