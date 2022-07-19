FourThought Financial LLC Buys 242 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

