FourThought Financial LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 67.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $105,287.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $97,081.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

