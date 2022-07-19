Summit Global Investments Invests $319,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $391.84 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

