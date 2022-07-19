Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Chevron by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

