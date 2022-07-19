Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 738 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

