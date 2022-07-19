Financial Counselors Inc. Has $49.61 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

