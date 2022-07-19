Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

