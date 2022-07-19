Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

