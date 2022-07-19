Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $217,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 128,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

