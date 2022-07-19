Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.