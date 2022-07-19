Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

