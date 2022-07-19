Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

