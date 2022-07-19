500 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $94.22.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

