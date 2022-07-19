Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 169 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

