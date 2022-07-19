Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 64,159 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

