Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 8.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 2,535.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

