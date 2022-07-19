Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

