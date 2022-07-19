Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 248 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.