Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

