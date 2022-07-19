Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.