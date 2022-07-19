Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $17,237,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 167,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 161,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,700. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.