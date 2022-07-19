Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.28. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.