Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 234 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,674,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.