Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

XSW opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $187.00.

