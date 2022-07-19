Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

EPD stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

