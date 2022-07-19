Versant Capital Management Inc Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 910.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

