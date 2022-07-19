Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Matterport were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

