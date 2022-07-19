Versant Capital Management Inc Has $92,000 Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

