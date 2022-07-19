Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,295 ($15.48) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.73) to GBX 1,630 ($19.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.67.

NYSE:SNN opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

