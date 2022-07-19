125,473 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 10,145.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NWG. HSBC upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.00) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.77) to GBX 330 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

NatWest Group Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

